US diplomat Mariana L Neisuler takes charge as Consul General in Chennai

CHENNAI: Career diplomat Mariana L Neisuler has assumed charge as the United States Consul General in Chennai, marking a new chapter in Washington’s diplomatic engagement with southern India. Neisuler took office on March 2, the US consulate said in a statement.
Expressing enthusiasm about her new assignment, Neisuler said, “Under President Donald Trump, Secretary Marco Rubio and Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s leadership, we’re focused on strengthening partnerships that deliver real results for both Americans and Indians.”
She added that she looks forward to expanding trade ties, supporting American businesses and deepening the people-to-people connections that underpin the India-US partnership.
Before assuming the Chennai posting, Neisuler served as Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Tashkent. Her earlier diplomatic assignments include stints as Deputy Economic Counselor at the US embassies in Jerusalem and Amman.
During her career in the US Foreign Service, she has also served in Washington DC, Dubai, Skopje and Moscow.