US Consulate hosts immersive summertime STEM programme for school kids in Chennai

CHENNAI: The American Center at the US Consulate General in the city has invited school students to participate in the free summer activities they host, focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The programme commenced on April 21 and would continue till May 30.

Under this programme, students from classes 8 to 12 will take on immersive and hands-on learning activities from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday to Thursday and partake in the movie screenings every Friday at 10 am until May 30.

The Center will provide STEM learning tools, including coding kits such as MicroBits and Snap Circuits, Merge Cube augmented reality experiences, virtual reality goggles, a 3D printer, and NASA-themed LEGO sets, for the immersive experience of the participants.

In a press release, the Consulate noted that the space is limited for the programme, hence those who wish to participate must register in advance for their daily slots via WhatsApp to the number 73056-76662 or email at ChennaiAMCenter@State.Gov

Students can also participate in a fun and educational quiz daily for a chance to win prizes, including 3D printed keepsakes and NASA stickers.

The Center also encourages people of all ages to utilise its library, open every day from 9.30 am to 5 pm, housing over 15,000 books along with multimedia and digital resources.