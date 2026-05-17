US citizen held for voting in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

CHENNAI: A 64-year-old United States citizen was detained at the Chennai airport on Friday night after immigration officials found that he had allegedly voted in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election despite holding foreign citizenship.
The passenger, identified as Kishore from KK Nagar, was scheduled to travel to the United States via Dubai when immigration authorities noticed indelible ink on his left index finger during routine checks.
Officials said Kishore was carrying a US passport and had acquired American citizenship. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to casting his vote in the Virugambakkam constituency during the Assembly election.
Following the inquiry, immigration authorities cancelled his journey and initiated steps to hand him over to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation.
According to officials, the Election Commission of India had instructed immigration authorities at airports to closely monitor outbound international passengers for indelible ink marks after reports surfaced that foreign citizens of Indian origin had allegedly voted in the election.
Based on the directive, immigration officials at Chennai and Madurai airports have so far identified 18 foreign citizens who allegedly voted illegally in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and handed them over to the police for further action.
Immigration officials at Chennai and Madurai airports have identified 18 foreign citizens who allegedly voted illegally in the TN polls