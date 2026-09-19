US-based Walgreens to set up tech centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: The United States-based Walgreens will set up its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, and plans to create 250 high-value jobs.
An MoU to this effect was signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Friday.
This will be Walgreens’s first GCC in India, focusing on technology and commerce services, and will be established at DLF Downtown in Taramani.
In a statement, the State government said that the MoU would boost the State government’s efforts to create more high-value jobs in the State. “The MoU is an example of the State emerging as a hub for technology and commerce services,” the statement said.
Walgreens operates in pharmacy services, healthcare and consumer health products in the US.
Having decided to establish its first Global Capability Centre in India, the company has signed its first MoU after Chief Minister Vijay returned from London.
The State government said that the CM’s maiden visit had resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 15,300 crore, with the proposed projects expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary of the department S Vijayakumar participated in the event.