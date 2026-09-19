US-based Walgreens to set up tech centre in Chennai

An MoU to this effect was signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Friday.

This will be Walgreens’s first GCC in India, focusing on technology and commerce services, and will be established at DLF Downtown in Taramani.

In a statement, the State government said that the MoU would boost the State government’s efforts to create more high-value jobs in the State. “The MoU is an example of the State emerging as a hub for technology and commerce services,” the statement said.