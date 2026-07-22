US-based techie, man behind over 1,000 hoax bomb threat emails, held at Chennai airport

The suspect, Sarath Subramanian of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli, was working as a software engineer in Austin, Texas. He was detained by the immigration authorities on his arrival at the Chennai airport and was handed over to a Tamil Nadu police team.



The police had issued a look-out circular against the techie after he was suspected to be behind hundreds of hoax bomb threats sent in the last two years to airline offices, airports, schools, colleges and other places of public gathering, sending the police on a wild chase.



According to the Chennai police, over 300 hoax threats were issued in areas in city police jurisdiction alone in 2025. Most of them were sent through Tor browser or through VPN, which masks the sender’s IP address.The suspect, Sarath Subramanian of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli, was working as a software engineer in Austin, Texas. He was detained by the immigration authorities on his arrival at the Chennai airport and was handed over to a Tamil Nadu police team.



The police had issued a look-out circular against the techie after he was suspected to be behind hundreds of hoax bomb threats sent in the last two years to airline offices, airports, schools, colleges and other places of public gathering, sending the police on a wild chase.



According to the Chennai police, over 300 hoax threats were issued in areas in city police jurisdiction alone in 2025. Most of them were sent through Tor browser or through VPN, which masks the sender’s IP address.