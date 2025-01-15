Upto 75% water in reservoirs, 2 TMC of Krishna water sufficient: WRD

CHENNAI: Krishna water from Kandeluru dam in Andhra Pradesh has stopped flowing to Poondi reservoir as the level in the city reservoirs had reached the maximum storage capacity due to the northeast monsoon spells.

Chennai has received only 2 TMC of Krishna water this year against the usual water discharge of 8 TMC from the neighbouring state. Since the three major reservoirs – Poondi, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam – had reached their maximum capacity due to heavy rainfall in November and December, the Water Resources Department (WRD) asked the AP government to stop Krishna water to Chennai.

The shutters of the Kandaleru dam were opened on September 18 last year. Around 500 cusecs of Krishna water reached Poondi reservoir on September 23. Later, it was gradually increased based on the inflow in the catchment area of the reservoir in AP. Since Chennai and neighbouring districts did not witness an intense monsoon spell in October and November, WRD authorities requested the discharge until there was adequate water in the reservoirs.

“As per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments, 12 TMC of Krishna water should be provided in the first spell (July-October). Until last year, the reservoirs in the city had 30-40% water level before the monsoon. So, 8 TMC was released. However, in 2024, before the onset of the monsoon, reservoirs were 75% full. That’s why 2 TMC was released over two months,” clarified a senior official with WRD.

It’s important to note that if the city tanks were empty, 12 TMC of water from AP would have been necessary. “If the water level reduces in the next few months, we’ll seek the release of water in May or June. There will not be a drought situation in the summer this year since we have adequate storage in the reservoirs,” added the official. As on Wednesday (January 15), there was 11 TMC of water in the city reservoirs.