Upset over being unwell, fisherman jumps to death from fifth floor in Tiruvottiyur

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was upset over his deteriorating health condition, said officials, adding that a detailed investigation was under way.

The deceased was identified as Saravanan (57) of Thiruchinakuppam near Tiruvottiyur. He lived with his family at the government quarters in Tiruvottiyur.

According to the police, Saravanan was suffering from a heart condition and had to stop going to work. Not being able to support his family made him upset, and he allegedly told his family members that he was being a burden on them.