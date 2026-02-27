Upgraded Chennai Ula AC electric hop-on hop-off buses to cover 46 km

CHENNAI: Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday flagged off Chennai Ula 2.0, a special AC electric hop-on hop-off circular bus service of the MTC at the Anna Square bus stand.
The launch follows the positive response to the ‘Chennai Ula’ heritage bus service inaugurated on January 14 at the same venue.
The upgraded 2.0 version introduces 6 modern AC electric buses designed to operate on a 46-km circular route linking prominent historical landmarks, cultural centres and recreational destinations in the city’s core areas. The service is aimed at enabling residents and visitors to explore Chennai’s heritage at their convenience.
The buses have been designed to ensure easy access for women, senior citizens, children, school groups, tourists and persons with disabilities. Operating on the hop-on hop-off model, passengers can board and alight at designated stops along the route.
A single ticket priced at Rs 100 allows unlimited travel for an entire day. Tickets can be purchased from the conductor or through the Chennai One mobile app.
Passengers may also travel on these buses by paying the regular AC bus fare. For travelling on the non-AC buses, the passengers have to pay Rs 50 to avail unlimited travel for a day.
Ticket issued for Chennai Ula 2.0 will also be valid on the earlier Chennai Ula services already in operation. The buses will run daily from 6 am to 10 pm, with a frequency of 30 minutes.
Officials said such hop-on hop-off services were operational in major cities across the world and the initiative integrated urban cultural experiences with public transport in Chennai. The project is also expected to add value to festive season celebrations while promoting eco-friendly mobility through electric buses.
The launch event was attended by the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, T Prabhushankar, Joint Managing Director R Sundarapandiyan and other officials.