Upgraded Chennai Ula AC electric hop-on hop-off buses to cover 46 km

The buses have been designed to ensure easy access for women, senior citizens, children, school groups, tourists and persons with disabilities. Operating on the hop-on hop-off model, passengers can board and alight at designated stops along the route.

A single ticket priced at Rs 100 allows unlimited travel for an entire day. Tickets can be purchased from the conductor or through the Chennai One mobile app.

Passengers may also travel on these buses by paying the regular AC bus fare. For travelling on the non-AC buses, the passengers have to pay Rs 50 to avail unlimited travel for a day.