Upgraded Bougainvillaea Park delights residents in and around Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KA Sengottaiyan, inaugurated the newly renovated Bougainvillaea Park in Anna Nagar and opened it for public use on Monday. The park was built under the GCC capital fund at Rs 2.95 crore.
The upgraded facility, spanning 12,800 square metres, includes a designated walking track covering 17,000 square feet, which aims to promote community health.
During the inauguration, Minister Sengottaiyan inspected the park’s modern amenities, planted tree saplings, interacted with residents, and advised officials to ensure its diligent maintenance. To enhance Chennai’s green cover, the park has over 1,350 trees and plants across 30 distinct varieties, supported by a 120-sprinkler irrigation system.
The infrastructure updates include a fountain, a yoga hall, an open-air gym, and a children’s play area featuring more than 10 types of play equipment.
The park has 50 benches with three different styles, three decorative pergolas, and dedicated restroom facilities catering to men, women, and persons with disabilities (PwDs).
Enhanced with 44 ornamental LED lights, the park is projected to benefit over 500 daily visitors, mainly from Ayanavaram, Anna Nagar, and Villivakkam.
Anna Nagar MLA VK Ramkumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) HR Koushik and other GCC officials were present at the event.