    UP man held for sexually harassing IIT-M research scholar

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Jan 2025 1:20 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A woman pursuing Ph.D from IIT-Madras was sexually harassed by a guest worker employed at a tea stall outside the institute on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the accused.

    According to police sources, the incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday. As the student raised alarms, onlookers and other students caught the man and handed him over to the Kotturpuram Police.

    The arrested man was identified as Sriram, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He worked at a bakery in the neighbourhood, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

