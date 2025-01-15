UP man held for sexually harassing IIT-M research scholar

CHENNAI: A woman pursuing Ph.D from IIT-Madras was sexually harassed by a guest worker employed at a tea stall outside the institute on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the accused.

According to police sources, the incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday. As the student raised alarms, onlookers and other students caught the man and handed him over to the Kotturpuram Police.

The arrested man was identified as Sriram, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He worked at a bakery in the neighbourhood, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.