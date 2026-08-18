UoM, Central Council sign pact to boost Siddha research

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has signed a MoU with the Central Council for Research in Siddha, Chennai, to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two premier institutions.
The MoU aims to facilitate joint research initiatives by utilising the expertise and facilities available at both institutions.
The collaboration will focus on areas of mutual interest in Siddha medicine and to promote greater academic engagements.
As part of the agreement, the institutions will undertake collaborative studies in drug formulation, synthesis and testing, and Siddha formulations for gut health.
They will also jointly submit research proposals to various state and central Government funding agencies for research grants.
The institutions have further agreed to organise joint symposiums, conferences, workshops and short term courses, besides developing value added courses for students and researchers.
The MOU will also facilitate joint publication of research findings in peer reviewed national and international journals, helping to promote Siddha research and increase its academic visibility.
The collaboration is expected to provide students, faculty members and researchers with opportunities for knowledge sharing, academic interaction and collaborative research in Siddha medicine.