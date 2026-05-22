Unsafe crossing near Vandalur bus stop claims 2 lives, one more in coma

CHENNAI: Three accidents in two months have left two people dead and an elderly man in a coma, all while crossing GST Road to reach bus stops near Vandalur railway station.
The two bus stops sit on either side of GST Road beneath the roundabout portion of the Walajabad Road flyover, making the stretch a daily crossing point for around 300 families living nearby who are travelling towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu.
A foot overbridge exists nearly 500 metres away, but commuters say that even after using it, they are forced to walk along the edge of the highway without footpaths to reach the bus stop. It leaves residents to attempt direct crossing through the median. "There is already a signal below the bridge for vehicles. We are only asking for a pedestrian signal so people can cross safely," said Rajan, a Vandalur resident.
In a petition submitted to the Chengalpattu district administration, residents stated that Vandalur remains the only village along the stretch without a pedestrian crossing facility despite heavy pedestrian movement between the railway station, residential areas and bus stops.
Beyond crossing, the location itself has become dangerous due to multiple design issues. The bus stop comes immediately after a curve beneath the flyover, giving speeding motorists very little reaction time. The road narrows from three lanes to two near the stop. Buses halt directly on the carriageway without a proper bus bay. To top it off, "At night, you cannot even tell a bus stop exists there," a resident said. Overgrown bushes further reduce visibility.
Among the recent victims were Rajeshwari (52), who died on May 2 after being hit while crossing on April 23, and PD Chamundeeswari (42), who died on the spot on April 9. Another victim, Senthil Velan (66), remains in a coma after a May 19 accident at the same location. Locals also pointed out that Hema Chandran (59) died in a similar accident there last year.
Following repeated complaints, National Highways officials reportedly assured locals that temporary warning blinkers would be installed and the location inspected. However, no action has been taken so far, according to residents. The locality is now demanding a pedestrian signal, proper lighting and a safe crossing facility before another life is lost.