Unsafe crossing near Vandalur bus stop claims 2 lives, one more in coma

The two bus stops sit on either side of GST Road beneath the roundabout portion of the Walajabad Road flyover, making the stretch a daily crossing point for around 300 families living nearby who are travelling towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

A foot overbridge exists nearly 500 metres away, but commuters say that even after using it, they are forced to walk along the edge of the highway without footpaths to reach the bus stop. It leaves residents to attempt direct crossing through the median. "There is already a signal below the bridge for vehicles. We are only asking for a pedestrian signal so people can cross safely," said Rajan, a Vandalur resident.