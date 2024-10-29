Begin typing your search...
Unreserved superfast special trains between Chennai Central and Erode cancelled
Trains 06094/06093 Erode - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Erode Unreserved Superfast special have been cancelled on October 30, 31, and November 3.
Chennai: Southern Railway announced the cancellation of two unreserved superfast special trains between Erode and Dr MGR Chennai Central.
