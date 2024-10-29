Begin typing your search...

    Unreserved superfast special trains between Chennai Central and Erode cancelled

    Trains 06094/06093 Erode - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Erode Unreserved Superfast special have been cancelled on October 30, 31, and November 3.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Oct 2024 6:52 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Chennai: Southern Railway announced the cancellation of two unreserved superfast special trains between Erode and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

    Southern RailwayTrain cancellationExpress Trains
    Online Desk

