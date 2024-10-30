Unreserved MEMU express special trains to be operated through Chennai for Deepavali; check details here

CHENNAI: Unreserved MEMU express special trains would be operated through Chennai to clear the last-minute rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no. 06155 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli MEMU unreserved Express special will leave Chennai Egmore on October 30 (Wednesday) at 9.10 pm and reach 05.45 am the next day (one service).

Train no. 06156 Tiruchchirappalli-Tambaram MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tiruchchirappalli on October 31 (Thursday) at 12.00 pm and reach Tambaram at 8.45 pm, the same day (one service). The trains will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai on both sides. Coach composition will be of eight cars MEMU.

Train no. 06157 Tambaram-Tiruchchirappalli MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tambaram on October 31 (Thursday) at 12.35 am and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 06.30 am, the same day (one service).

in the return direction, train no. 06158 Tiruchchirappalli-Tambaram MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 09.30 am on October 31 (Thursday) and reach Tambaram at 8.15 pm, the same day (one service). The trains will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ariyalur. Coach composition will be of 12 car MEMU.

Train no. 06159 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Podanur unreserved express special will leave Dr MGR Chennai on October 30 (Wednesday) Central at 10.10 pm and reach Podanur at 07.00 am the next day (one service).

in the return direction, train no. 06160 Podanur—Dr MGR Chennai Central unreserved express special will leave Podanur on November 3 (Sunday) at 07.45 am and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.50 pm, the same day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Tiruvallur, Katpadi, Salem, and Erode on both sides.

Coach composition will be of 16 second-class chair cars and two second-class coaches (disabled-friendly), added the statement.