Unravelling Dikshitar’s music

But his kritis also carry stories of temples, mythology, language and philosophy. Singing the Wind: Four Essays on Muttuswami Dikshitar brings together scholar David Shulman and vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan to explore these different aspects of his music.

For those unfamiliar with Carnatic music, the event will offer a chance to understand Dikshitar’s compositions through both discussion and performance.

David will talk about the literary, cultural and spiritual aspects of the selected kritis, while Sikkil will perform them.

“We naturally and correctly privilege Dikshitar’s music its remarkable musical structures, phrases, modes of emphasis, melodies, lyricism and so on,” David says.

But the kritis also have a strong verbal element, he adds. “Mostly in Sanskrit, a somewhat idiosyncratic Sanskrit with complex syntax,” the lyrics are an important part of the compositions. “When we listen well, we can feel the strength and clarity of the verbal text resonating in the singing.”

For David, one of the world’s leading scholars of South Indian culture, knowing the background of a composition can add to the experience.