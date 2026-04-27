Unlicensed allopathy practitioner held in Arambakkam

Acting on a complaint from a resident, a medical team led by the Joint Director of Health Services and other government officials conducted a raid at the clinic last week.

During the inspection, officials found that Rafiq, who holds a Bachelor of Electropathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree, was prescribing allopathic medicines and treating patients along with another individual. Authorities said the BEMS qualification does not permit him to practise clinical medicine or prescribe drugs.