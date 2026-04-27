Unlicensed allopathy practitioner held in Arambakkam

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man who was practising allopathy at an unlicensed clinic in Arambakkam was arrested by the police on Sunday. The accused, Mohammed Rafiq of Kodungaiyur, was found running a facility named 'Natural Health Care Centre' on Jantha Street.
Acting on a complaint from a resident, a medical team led by the Joint Director of Health Services and other government officials conducted a raid at the clinic last week.
During the inspection, officials found that Rafiq, who holds a Bachelor of Electropathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree, was prescribing allopathic medicines and treating patients along with another individual. Authorities said the BEMS qualification does not permit him to practise clinical medicine or prescribe drugs.
The clinic also lacked the mandatory registration under the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA) and did not have a qualified pharmacist on the premises. Prescriptions and various medicines were seized from the spot.
Based on a complaint, Arambakkam police registered a case against the accused for endangering public health and cheating. Further investigation is under way.