University of Madras to seek feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni

CHENNAI: University of Madras’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell has proposed to conduct detailed feedback of students, faculty, administrative staff and alumni members for 2025-2026 academic year regarding the function of the institution.
In addition, the university will also get support from PhD research scholars and alumni’s employer feedback.
Similarly, there will also be a student satisfaction survey. Accordingly, the findings will help to upgrade the quality in higher education. A student will have to respond to all the questions given in the prescribed format with sincere effort and thought. The identity of the student, who will participate in the survey, will not be revealed.
Sources from the university said that faculty survey would also be important as their feedback would be helpful to improve the curriculum according to the latest industry standards. “Facilities for teaching members on campus will also be improved,” said a senior professor from the institution. “All valid feedback will be taken into consideration to improve facilities.”
Stating that the non-teaching and technical staff in the university also face several issues, the professor added, “Their suggestions will provide a clear picture for improving the working standards so that it benefits students and faculty. Valid feedback from alumni will also be taken into consideration to improve the infrastructure of the institution.”