University of Madras to begin 4 diploma courses in sociology next year

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is set to expand its distance education branches by introducing four new diploma courses in sociology from the next academic year, through Institute of Distance Education. The move is based on the recommendations of the Board of Studies in Sociology and is based on the UGC’s distance education guidelines.
The proposed diploma courses are Sociology for Competitive Examinations, Sociology of AI and Automation, Sociology of Family, Health and Counselling, and Sociology of Planning and Sustainable Development.
The introduction of these programmes is an attempt to to align the distance education curriculum with emerging societal changes and employment trends. It is notable that the introduction of Sociology of AI and automation highlights the growing need to understand the social impact of technological advancements, while the competitive exam diploma is expected to benefit aspirants preparing for government exams. The course on family, health and counselling, and planning and sustainable development, aims to address the contemporary social challenges and public policy issues.
Once the courses are introduced by the university, these programmes will be offered through the Institute of Distance Education from the 2027-28 academic year onwards.