University of Madras offers internship prog for students under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) policy

CHENNAI: The University of Madras (UOM) has announced an internship programme for students under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) policy of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for 2025.

Accordingly, students pursuing courses such as BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, MSc in Biotechnology, Microbiology, or Biochemistry, are eligible to apply.

Though UoM does not conduct engineering courses, the institution said that students, who pursuing MSc in Biomedical Genetics or other Life Sciences can apply for the one-month internship. Dr B Anandan, principal investigator, department of genetics, UoM, said, “Students will be selected based on their academic profile. Selected candidates will be intimated accordingly. Financial support of Rs 5,000 will be paid to each of the selected candidates.”

SSR-DST policy intends to effectively utilise R&D’s infrastructure and expertise to benefit students. Social commitment would be part of the research initiatives without affecting their principal mandate of research activities as mentioned in the project approval.