University of Madras launches year-long celebrations to mark 170th anniversary

CHENNAI: The University of Madras on Tuesday launched year-long celebrations to mark its 170th anniversary, with a series of academic, cultural, sports, media and social awareness programmes planned under the theme ‘UoM – Legacy 170’.
Founded in 1857, the university entered its 170th year on September 5. A special logo for the year-long celebrations was also unveiled at the launch event. Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar participated in the event, while Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan did not attend.
The celebrations will involve students, faculty members, staff, and heads of departments across the university's five campuses.
Under the academic segment, ‘UoM Acumen 170’, an e-poster competition will be organised. ‘UoM Triumph 170’ will feature cricket and badminton competitions, while ‘UoM Mosaic 170’ will include dance, music and literary events.
The media initiative, ‘UoM Thirai 170’, will encourage students to create reels and short videos. An ‘Education for All’ awareness marathon will also be organised under ‘UoM Awaken 170’.
During the event, University Registrar Rita John appealed to the State government to allocate Rs 100 crore for the renovation and restoration of the historic Senate House, which she said requires immediate attention.
The university said the celebrations are aimed at showcasing its heritage, achievements and future aspirations.