University of Madras launches year-long celebrations to mark 170th anniversary

Founded in 1857, the university entered its 170th year on September 5. A special logo for the year-long celebrations was also unveiled at the launch event. Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar participated in the event, while Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan did not attend.

The celebrations will involve students, faculty members, staff, and heads of departments across the university's five campuses.

Under the academic segment, ‘UoM Acumen 170’, an e-poster competition will be organised. ‘UoM Triumph 170’ will feature cricket and badminton competitions, while ‘UoM Mosaic 170’ will include dance, music and literary events.