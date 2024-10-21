University of Madras implements new rules for colleges to get affiliation status

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has invited applications from educational institutions for affiliation with new conditions for the next academic year.

The notification will be applicable for the new Arts and Science colleges across the State.

Sources from the University said that the existing affiliated colleges, which will be starting new courses, should also apply.

Unlike last year, the management of colleges that fail to apply at the appropriate time and submit applications after the due date will not be considered for affiliation and their requests will be rejected, even if they submit the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education and other government bodies.

This year, opportunities will be given to colleges that had applied earlier but not granted affiliation till day.

They apply by obtaining new application forms from the institution for the next academic year.

Officials of the university will physically check the financial resources of these institution to ensure they can provide buildings, laboratories, library, physical education and medical care to run the place.

Sources added that this time, colleges that have applied for affiliation must ensure they have adequate distance from other similar institutions.

Applicants should also provide the details including the strength of high schools that are situated 15 km from the proposed new colleges.

The colleges should strictly adhere to the norms to collect tuition fee and other fees at the rates prescribed for government colleges from time-to-time, besides implementing the prescribed reservation to students.

Sources said that colleges should also strictly adopt a roster system in the matter of appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Similarly, they should match the sanctioned strength for each course with the number of students admitted for each programme.

