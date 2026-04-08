University Day: VIT Chennai focuses on adaptability, education

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai celebrated its University Day on Tuesday, with an emphasis on preparing students for a rapidly evolving world.
Binod Kumar, MD-CEO of Indian Bank, was the chief guest, while Major Vaibhav Chaurasia, a distinguished alumnus of VIT Chennai, was the guest of honour.
The event was presided over by G Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of VIT, alongside GV Selvam, VP of VIT. Addressing the gathering, Kumar urged students to embrace continuous effort and adaptability, and stressed the need for innovation focused on improving end-user experiences. “In banking, we always think of how we can make customers’ lives easier. This will help you in striving for perfection within yourself,” he added.
Major Chaurasia encouraged students to draw inspiration from their surroundings and remain resilient. “Never give up, never doubt yourself. Things will go wrong, but you must keep working hard and always do things right,” he stated.
In his presidential address, Viswanathan underscored education’s transformative power, stating that it “uplifts families, society, and the nation”, and linked universal access to quality education with achieving a developed India.
The event concluded with the distribution of medals and certificates to meritorious students. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof T Thyagarajan, and additional registrar Prof PK Manoharan were also present.