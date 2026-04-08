University Day: VIT Chennai focuses on adaptability, education

Binod Kumar, MD-CEO of Indian Bank, was the chief guest, while Major Vaibhav Chaurasia, a distinguished alumnus of VIT Chennai, was the guest of honour.

The event was presided over by G Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of VIT, alongside GV Selvam, VP of VIT. Addressing the gathering, Kumar urged students to embrace continuous effort and adaptability, and stressed the need for innovation focused on improving end-user experiences. “In banking, we always think of how we can make customers’ lives easier. This will help you in striving for perfection within yourself,” he added.