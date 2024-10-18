Unidentified object blasts in abandoned police quarters in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Mahabalipuram on Thursday night after an unidentified object had blast with huge noise in the abandoned police quarters.

Police said due to the impact, the building got damaged and the glass windows of several nearby buildings also got shattered.

The old police quarters is situated near the Mahabalipuram all-women police station.

The quarters are currently not in use and have been abandoned for the past 10 years.

The premises are used by the police to dump the vehicles which are seized in various cases and old items from the police stations will be kept in the premises.

On Thursday around 9 pm an unidentified object exploded with huge noise in the premises.

Soon the local resident and the police rushed to the spot and within a few minutes, the premises caught fire.

The fire and rescue team from Mahabalipuram rushed to the spot and doused the fire after an hour.

On impact, the building was gutted on fire and the glass windows of nearby houses also got damaged.

Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and are investigating with the help of a bomb squad about the explosive which got blasted.

The police are gathering the details about who was residing in the quarters 10 years ago and also investigating who would be visiting the locked quarters often.