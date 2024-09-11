Unidentified intruders loot 51 sovereign gold in Padappai

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted 51 sovereign gold ornaments from a house of VAO in Padappai on Tuesday.

Hemalatha of Karasangal near Padappai was working as a VAO of the Valaiyakaranai village and his husband works in a private Telecom firm.

On Saturday the couple went to Kancheepuram to attend the wedding of their relative and on Monday night when they returned home found the main door was broken and the intruders had broken the locker in the house and looted 51 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house along with Rs 5000 cash.

The complaint was filed in the Manimangalam police station and the police have registered a case and investigating to nab the intruders with the help of CCTV.