Unhygienic toilets, broken infrastructure rankle Presidency College students

According to college data, there are more than 5,000 students at the institution but there are only 5 toilets on campus for students – 2 for men and 3 for women.

Men say their toilets are always in disrepair and have called for dedicated staff to clean and maintain them. Women, meanwhile, pointed out that the sanitary napkin dispenser has not been working for over a year.

Students report that several toilet doors have been completely broken for months. Also, female students pointed out the lack of dustbins, forcing them to throw sanitary napkins inside the toilet, resulting in clogging.

A male student of the Tamil Department alleged that, out of two, only one toilet is used by male students on the entire campus. “The sewage water overflows from the toilet near the Physics department. And the door of the two toilets is completely broken; students do not defecate and prefer other places and public toilets,” said a student.