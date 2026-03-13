Unfair trade practice: Consumer body asks FIITJEE to refund Chennai student Rs 3 lakh

In an order, the Commission, comprising president D Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar, directed the institute to refund Rs 3,02,381 to the complainants along with 9% annual interest from August 14, 2025, the date of filing of the complaint, until realisation. The commission also awarded Rs 25,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

The complaint was filed by a 16-year-old student, represented by his father and natural guardian M Shivakumar, residents of KK Nagar in Chennai.