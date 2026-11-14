Uneven pothole-ridden roads trouble residents in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Residents of Manikka Vinayagar Koil Street Koil Street and Thiru Vi Ka Street in Vyasarpadi are facing considerable inconvenience as road works in the area remain incomplete. The sand dumped on the roads has not been properly levelled, while some stretches remain uneven and pothole-ridden, making it difficult for residents to access their homes and for motorists to travel.
Sewage pipeline installation work on Thiru Vi Ka. Street, which has been ongoing for the past two months, has been temporarily stopped due to the rainy season. As the road dug up for the work has not been properly restored, two-wheeler riders are finding it difficult to use the stretch.
Meena, a resident of Manikka Vinayagar Koil Street, said, “A new sewage pipeline was installed in the area. After that, sand was dumped on the road, but it was not properly levelled. The road becomes muddy and slushy whenever it rains. It’s difficult to step out of the house and return home.”
Concurring with her was Siva, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Street, who piped in: “Thiru Vi Ka Street is an important connecting road that links with Erukkancheri High Road. Since the works have not been completed, two-wheeler riders, in particular, face difficulty. The situation becomes worse during the rainy season, as the roads become slushy. Travelling through the stretch at night is particularly difficult.”
A senior CMWSSB official said that the sewage pipeline work on Manikka Vinayagar Koil Street has been fully completed. “On Thiru Vi Ka Street, around 70% of the sewage pipeline work has been completed. It’s suspended due to the rains but it will resume after the monsoon season is over. In the meantime, a ‘No Objection Certificate’ has been issued for temporary restoration of the road.”
Admitting that the Corporation had received the NOC from the CMWSSB last week, a senior official stated: “An inspection has been carried out for the restoration work. The road will be temporarily restored this week and fully laid after the rainy season.”