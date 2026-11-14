Uneven pothole-ridden roads trouble residents in Vyasarpadi

Sewage pipeline installation work on Thiru Vi Ka. Street, which has been ongoing for the past two months, has been temporarily stopped due to the rainy season. As the road dug up for the work has not been properly restored, two-wheeler riders are finding it difficult to use the stretch.

Meena, a resident of Manikka Vinayagar Koil Street, said, “A new sewage pipeline was installed in the area. After that, sand was dumped on the road, but it was not properly levelled. The road becomes muddy and slushy whenever it rains. It’s difficult to step out of the house and return home.”

Concurring with her was Siva, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Street, who piped in: “Thiru Vi Ka Street is an important connecting road that links with Erukkancheri High Road. Since the works have not been completed, two-wheeler riders, in particular, face difficulty. The situation becomes worse during the rainy season, as the roads become slushy. Travelling through the stretch at night is particularly difficult.”