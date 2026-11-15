Uneven, pothole-ridden Mylappa Street irks Ayanavaram residents

CHENNAI: Poor road conditions on Mylappa Street in Ayanavaram are causing hardship to residents and motorists, with the stretch remaining unrepaired nearly a month after sewage pipeline work was completed.
With Metro Rail construction under way on Anderson Road, residents of Mylappa Street have been relying on Constable Road and Pilkington Road to reach Ayanavaram Main Road, adding to the traffic chaos and inconvenience in the locality.
The situation worsened after last week’s rain, when water stagnated in potholes, making them difficult to spot. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to slipping and falling on the stretch.
Ammu, a resident with a disability, said, “After the recent rains, water stagnated in the potholes. I slipped and fell as I could not see them. After that, I was unable to walk alone and had to take the help of residents.”
Another resident, Lakshmi, said that the road was dug up for sewage pipeline work, during which power cables and other utility lines were also damaged, causing additional difficulties.
“Even after the sewage pipeline works were completed, the road has not been restored. It’s full of potholes, and motorists often lose their balance on the stretch. Residents also find it difficult to carry groceries from the nearby ration shop on two-wheelers,” she lamented.
A senior Corporation official told this reporter that the Metro Water board had issued the no-objection certificate (NOC) only on Thursday. “Road restoration work will be taken up soon,” the official added.