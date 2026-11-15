Uneven, pothole-ridden Mylappa Street irks Ayanavaram residents

With Metro Rail construction under way on Anderson Road, residents of Mylappa Street have been relying on Constable Road and Pilkington Road to reach Ayanavaram Main Road, adding to the traffic chaos and inconvenience in the locality.

The situation worsened after last week’s rain, when water stagnated in potholes, making them difficult to spot. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to slipping and falling on the stretch.

Ammu, a resident with a disability, said, “After the recent rains, water stagnated in the potholes. I slipped and fell as I could not see them. After that, I was unable to walk alone and had to take the help of residents.”