Undrinkable piped water affect over 6,000 residents of Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar

Residents lamented that those living in TNHB blocks 1-5 were affected, with blocks 1-3 bearing the worst of it. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials have only carried out temporary repairs, allowing the issue to recur frequently in the Chief Minister’s constituency.

According to residents, blocks 1-3 comprise five streets, while blocks 4-5 cover three streets. The drinking water pipelines, laid about 45 years ago, have deteriorated over time, resulting in repeated contamination of potable water by sewage. The foul odour has forced many households to depend on alternative sources for drinking water.

The issue resurfaced over the past week, with several households in blocks 1-3 once again receiving foul-smelling water. More than 80 residents met the Ward 35 Metro Water Area Engineer on Friday (July 10) and submitted a petition seeking immediate and permanent rectification of the problem.