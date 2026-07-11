Undrinkable piped water affect over 6,000 residents of Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar

CHENNAI: More than 1,500 families living in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) tenements in Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar at Kodungaiyur, have been grappling with foul-smelling piped drinking water for over a year, prompting residents to demand a permanent solution from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
Residents lamented that those living in TNHB blocks 1-5 were affected, with blocks 1-3 bearing the worst of it. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials have only carried out temporary repairs, allowing the issue to recur frequently in the Chief Minister’s constituency.
According to residents, blocks 1-3 comprise five streets, while blocks 4-5 cover three streets. The drinking water pipelines, laid about 45 years ago, have deteriorated over time, resulting in repeated contamination of potable water by sewage. The foul odour has forced many households to depend on alternative sources for drinking water.
The issue resurfaced over the past week, with several households in blocks 1-3 once again receiving foul-smelling water. More than 80 residents met the Ward 35 Metro Water Area Engineer on Friday (July 10) and submitted a petition seeking immediate and permanent rectification of the problem.
The drinking water pipelines, laid about 45 years ago, have deteriorated over time, resulting in repeated contamination of potable water by sewage
“We’ve been facing this issue repeatedly for more than a year. Every time we complain, only temporary measures are taken. We want a permanent solution,” said resident SA Vetri Rajan.
Another resident, D Mageshwaran of TNHB Block 3, said families were incurring additional expenses to purchase drinking water. “We now pay Rs 35 for a bubble-top water can, compared to Rs 25 a few months ago. The water supplied through pipelines is not fit even for bathing or washing clothes. It also causes eye irritation,” he rued.
A CMWSSB official told DT Next: “The Metro Water board has started replacing the old pipelines under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam around two weeks ago. However, ongoing storm water drain works on the second and third main roads have led to sewage entering damaged pipelines.”
He added that the damaged household sewer connections were also being replaced. “Since earthmoving equipment cannot access the narrow streets, the replacement work is being carried out manually. The works are expected to be completed within the next two months,” he stated.