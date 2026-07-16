Undertrial dies in Puzhal prison; probe on

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old prisoner in judicial custody died due to alleged health complications at Puzhal Central Prison on Wednesday (July 15) morning.
The deceased P Balaji of Selaiyur near Tambaram was arrested on Sunday by the Tambaram city police for alleged possession of over 500 kg gutkha products.
He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged at Puzhal prison.
The Tambaram city police said Balaji was taken to Puzhal prison after a medical examination at Chorempet government hospital.
On Wednesday morning, prison personnel rushed him to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital after he complained of chest pain.
However, he died on the way.