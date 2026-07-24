Undertrail inmate at Institute of Mental Health killed by fellow undertrial inmate in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old undertrial inmate receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk, died at the Government Stanley Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a fellow inmate undergoing psychiatric treatment.
The deceased was identified as Jahir. Police said he was a speech-impaired person with mental illness and had been lodged at the IMH following the orders of the Pollachi court in connection with a criminal case registered by the Aazhiyar police under Sections 103 and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He had been admitted to the mental health facility on November 21, 2024.
According to police, Jahir was allegedly attacked by another mentally ill undertrial inmate, identified as Aravindasamy, inside the IMH. He sustained injuries to his head and face in the assault and was shifted under police escort to the Government Stanley Hospital on July 20 for treatment.
Despite medical care, Jahir succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. The Stanley Hospital Police informed the Secretariat Colony police station about the death later that night.
The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have initiated further investigation into the incident.