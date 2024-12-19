Underprivileged children inaugurate The Jungle Book experience at Chennai’s Marina mall

CHENNAI: Bringing to life the classic story, Marina Mall marked the grand launch of The Jungle Book, Chennai’s first live experience. The highlight of the event is the inauguration of the experience by children from Moksha Homes.

20 children performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony and experienced the mall life for the first time. Speaking at the event, Mohmmed Moin, COO-retail and marketing at The Marina Mall, said, "We are thrilled to bring 'The Jungle Book' experience to life for the people of Chennai. Seeing the joy on the faces of the children from Moksha Homes has been truly heartwarming, and it perfectly reflects our commitment to creating inclusive, family-friendly experiences."

The Jungle Book experience, running till January 26, offers families and visitors an unforgettable adventure.