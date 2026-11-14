Uncovered SWDs in Otteri put residents, motorists at risk

CHENNAI: Open storm water drains (SWDs) along Rettamalai Srinivasan Salai in Otteri, particularly near the Megala Theatre bus stop, have become a cause for concern, with stagnant water emitting a foul smell and increasing mosquito menace.
Several other stretches along the road also have uncovered drains, posing a safety risk to pedestrians and motorists.
Rettamalai Srinivasan Salai is an important connecting road that runs via Cook Road and joins Perambur High Road. The two-way stretch witnesses heavy vehicular movement every day. However, SWD works along the road remain incomplete at several locations.
The drains near Megala Theatre bus stop, opposite ACA Church in Thideer Nagar and near Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple remain uncovered. At some locations, barricades placed around the drains have also fallen inside, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly in areas frequented by pedestrians.
A long-time resident, Balaji, told DT Next that stagnant water had been accumulating in the drain near the bus stop for the past month, with algae forming on the surface. “This emanates a foul odour that causes breathing trouble to people waiting for buses. It has also increased mosquito menace. Officials should take immediate steps to address the issue,” he said.
Another resident, Mani, said that the SWD construction had been left incomplete and remained unattended for a long time. “A public toilet is located nearby, and people, including children and senior citizens, use this stretch regularly. Officials should complete the pending work before any accidents happen,” he said.
A senior Corporation official said that SWD construction had been suspended due to rainfall. “Steps will be taken to pump out the stagnant water using motors. The works have been carried out in phases, with intervals to ensure proper levels and quality,” the official said. “If there was no rainfall for 2-3 consecutive days, all pending works will be completed within a week.”