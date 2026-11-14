Uncovered SWDs in Otteri put residents, motorists at risk

Several other stretches along the road also have uncovered drains, posing a safety risk to pedestrians and motorists.

Rettamalai Srinivasan Salai is an important connecting road that runs via Cook Road and joins Perambur High Road. The two-way stretch witnesses heavy vehicular movement every day. However, SWD works along the road remain incomplete at several locations.

The drains near Megala Theatre bus stop, opposite ACA Church in Thideer Nagar and near Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple remain uncovered. At some locations, barricades placed around the drains have also fallen inside, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly in areas frequented by pedestrians.