Petrolheads

In the remote corner of the internet, an online community of automotive enthusiasts from across the country kept track of JD’s recovery, through an online forum, Team-BHP – social media for petrolheads.

The forum was founded in 2004. Around the same time, JD was making waves in the racing circuits. JD Madan was quite popular in the community, for his “maddest skills behind the wheels” as a community member puts it.

One of the Team-BHP members, Sam Kapasi, had even visited him at the hospital twice in Germany and noted that his sense of humour was intact and sharper than ever.

“What time do you go to sleep JD?” Sam asked.

“Oh, it depends. If there was a party at the hospital, I’ll be up all night dancing,” he chuckled.

Sam posted another conversation. “I also mentioned that I enjoyed driving the Opel more than the M3 (BMW). When he heard this, JD was silent for a second. He then said, “I am praying my legs get better Sam, so I can jump off this bed and KICK your b***.” (DT Next learnt that Sam has since passed away).

Another member, who was giving regular updates on JD’s recovery on the forum was, ‘Sideways’. Real name, Farhan Vohra, is an experienced motorsports executive, recognised by the FIA, the global governing body for motorsports and a longtime friend of JD – both in Loyola College in Chennai and on the racetracks.

Farhan was in Mumbai at the time of the accident and was besides JD for a month, when he was hospitalised and recovering. “We grew up together. We’re family,” Farhan said.

In Mumbai, Farhan and JD had good memories too. Two years before JD’s accident, in 2005, the duo had driven 1,300 km from Chennai to Mumbai in JD’s modified Lancer on a drag race (a straight line race for a quarter-mile). JD set the fastest time of the day (12.47 seconds).

On Team-BHP, a member wrote: “Respect. It was an absolute joy to watch that car being driven that well. One of the very few drivers with nerves of steel, every shift sounded just perfect, the launch was perfect.”

And, he also asked Sideways (Farhan): “Are we still upto that 1000 buck challenge, the next time I come to Chennai?”

Another member replied: “Madan keeps a 1,000-rupee note on the dash of his EVO VI engined Lancer. He launches the car and you’re thrown back into the seat. If you can manage to come forward and pick the 1,000-rupee note, it’s yours.”

Talking about his friend’s recent podium finish at the Asian Para Games as a TT player, Farhan said, “Irrespective of monetary means and other resources, if anyone else had gone through what he went through, and with the injury he suffered, they would have given up. But not JD. His attitude was “Bugger off, boss! So what if I am in a wheelchair”.”

However, Farhan is not surprised. “This is nothing. He’ll achieve much more. He’s the only person I know who has the most positive outlook in life. I’ve never seen him lose his temper. Alway smiling. He had no vices. Extremely athletic. From there to the opposite end of the spectrum. But his attitude has not changed. That’s superhuman,” he said.