CHENNAI: Life dealt Jehan Dorab Madan a raw deal. He did not ask, “Why me?” JD, as he is fondly called by his friends and family, carries no chip on his shoulder. There is a chip, though. Always at his feet. His pet labrador, Chip, a rescue, has been with the family for about seven years. Right in time to witness JD’s redemption as a para athlete.
In his early life, JD was a jack of all sports. Master of one. Tennis was the first competitive sport JD took up. He began training in the racket sport from the age of six and it remains his favourite sport to this day.
“My mother wanted to expose me to as many positive things as she could from an early age. And, tennis was one of those things,” said JD.
He turned his attention to motorsport when he was 18. He got good at it and was the national champion in the saloon category in 2003 at the age of 26. He defended his national champion title in the same category in 2004 too.
His father, KD Madan, a veteran motorsports administrator, was one of the founding members of Madras Motor Sports Club, which owns the 3.7 KM Madras Motor Race Track (now called as Madras International Circuit) at Irungattukottai near Chennai. “Naturally, nobody in the family discouraged me from racing. I also had a lot of easy access and all my father’s friends taught me,” JD recalled.
Though his mother Meera was “supportive of his sports journey”, she could never bring herself to watch her son on the racetracks. “I had lots of inhibitions about motorsports,” said the sprightly woman in her 70s, while looking at her son. “But then he used to sit and explain all the safety aspects of the sport.”
“That’s because of people’s misconceptions about the sport,” JD intervened. “The funny thing about motorsport, which people don’t understand is that it’s safer than driving on our roads. In motorsports, all cars are going in the same direction. If you go off the track, there are many safety mechanisms in place to ensure you don’t get hurt. Inside the car itself, there is a roll cage. During a crash, you’re inside a roll cage and in a special bucket seat (unlike a regular one). Then there is a six-point harness to hold you in place. On top of that, you wear a helmet and a fire suit. So getting hurt on a race track is next to impossible.”
“All the same, I never went and watched,” says Meera. Not even when he won national championships and was on podiums? “No,” she said.
“My grandmother has come,” said JD.
“My mother, Sheela, was a sports enthusiast,” Meera clarified.
“She was a cool lady. A 75-year-old at the race tracks was a sight to behold,” JD reminisced.
JD also had a passion for super bikes and enjoyed riding them at the racetrack. He has participated in many drag racing competitions. His youth was the embodiment of ‘The world is my playground’.
Apart from burning rubber, JD also spent a lot of time in the ocean, learning water sports. “I learnt windsurfing, water skiing, and wakeboarding from friends and we used to teach those who were interested. All these apart from my daily runs. So, that was my life. Mostly active,” JD said.
While he enjoyed an active lifestyle and was a quick learner in almost every sport he took up, JD felt that neither tennis nor racing was a career option as he had a late start in sports late, as he began his life as an office goer, while remaining a fitness enthusiast.
And then, one Saturday night in November 2007, JD’s life changed.
He was in Mumbai for a business conference, and had gone out with some friends after the conference. The car he was in got involved in an accident.
“Though racing cars always had seat belts, the car I was in didn’t. I had gone to sleep when the accident happened. The impact threw me out of the windscreen. I suffered ad a spinal cord injury, which left me paralysed from my shoulder down.”
Life can change in an instant, they say. For JD, that was a painful reality. A road accident left him quadriplegic. “In a split second, from a life of being totally active to being not able to move even my hands...that’s when you need supportive friends and family. I had the best of both,” he said.
JD recalled the early days after the accident, and he was rather matter-of-fact about it. “I woke up in the hospital bed after many days in a coma. I could not move anything. And the doctors had made a hole in my neck so that I could breathe. So, when I spoke, nothing was coming out. I was going on talking and nobody could understand because no words were coming out,” he said.
JD was given the best of medical treatment. He was even flown abroad. Nothing could dim his spirit though. JD’s indomitable will and discipline to rehab and recovery had left his family and friends speechless many times. He refused to feel sorry for himself, and did not accept anything akin to pity or sympathy from anyone.
In the remote corner of the internet, an online community of automotive enthusiasts from across the country kept track of JD’s recovery, through an online forum, Team-BHP – social media for petrolheads.
The forum was founded in 2004. Around the same time, JD was making waves in the racing circuits. JD Madan was quite popular in the community, for his “maddest skills behind the wheels” as a community member puts it.
One of the Team-BHP members, Sam Kapasi, had even visited him at the hospital twice in Germany and noted that his sense of humour was intact and sharper than ever.
“What time do you go to sleep JD?” Sam asked.
“Oh, it depends. If there was a party at the hospital, I’ll be up all night dancing,” he chuckled.
Sam posted another conversation. “I also mentioned that I enjoyed driving the Opel more than the M3 (BMW). When he heard this, JD was silent for a second. He then said, “I am praying my legs get better Sam, so I can jump off this bed and KICK your b***.” (DT Next learnt that Sam has since passed away).
Another member, who was giving regular updates on JD’s recovery on the forum was, ‘Sideways’. Real name, Farhan Vohra, is an experienced motorsports executive, recognised by the FIA, the global governing body for motorsports and a longtime friend of JD – both in Loyola College in Chennai and on the racetracks.
Farhan was in Mumbai at the time of the accident and was besides JD for a month, when he was hospitalised and recovering. “We grew up together. We’re family,” Farhan said.
In Mumbai, Farhan and JD had good memories too. Two years before JD’s accident, in 2005, the duo had driven 1,300 km from Chennai to Mumbai in JD’s modified Lancer on a drag race (a straight line race for a quarter-mile). JD set the fastest time of the day (12.47 seconds).
On Team-BHP, a member wrote: “Respect. It was an absolute joy to watch that car being driven that well. One of the very few drivers with nerves of steel, every shift sounded just perfect, the launch was perfect.”
And, he also asked Sideways (Farhan): “Are we still upto that 1000 buck challenge, the next time I come to Chennai?”
Another member replied: “Madan keeps a 1,000-rupee note on the dash of his EVO VI engined Lancer. He launches the car and you’re thrown back into the seat. If you can manage to come forward and pick the 1,000-rupee note, it’s yours.”
Talking about his friend’s recent podium finish at the Asian Para Games as a TT player, Farhan said, “Irrespective of monetary means and other resources, if anyone else had gone through what he went through, and with the injury he suffered, they would have given up. But not JD. His attitude was “Bugger off, boss! So what if I am in a wheelchair”.”
However, Farhan is not surprised. “This is nothing. He’ll achieve much more. He’s the only person I know who has the most positive outlook in life. I’ve never seen him lose his temper. Alway smiling. He had no vices. Extremely athletic. From there to the opposite end of the spectrum. But his attitude has not changed. That’s superhuman,” he said.
JD’s mother Meera has been a witness to that strength. “As a mother, the pain was beyond measure. I cannot speak about the pain. My son, who was so active, independent and a liberated soul, was trapped in this position,” she recalled.
Meera did not leave JD’s side for 4-5 years after his accident. She completely immersed herself in the rehabilitation of her son. “I did not know what was going through his mind. I felt so humbled by his determination to go forward. He could have chosen to just lie in bed and do nothing and keep feeling sorry for himself. But, he made huge strides,” she said, and admits that she never knew JD had such inner strength, until after the accident. “As a parent, it’s a matter of pride to see my son inspire others and the family in his journey.”
As a mother, Meera was over-protective of JD. “He used to be passionate about tennis when he was a kid. I stopped him from pursuing it because I believed my boy wouldn’t handle it if he lost a match or so. How much I had misjudged him!” she averred.
Meera has two children and both are very different. “My daughter is...” she thinks of the right word, when JD interjects, and says, “smart.”
“Oh, but you’re smart too,” she said.
“But she’s smarter, way smarter,” he insisted.
Meera threw her hands up, and said, “She’s a doctor in the US. JD was into sports and was a people’s person.”
Meera has always been surrounded by sportspersons all her life. Her father, R Balu Alaganan was a Ranji Trophy winning captain. Her mother, Sheela and brother played golf. She married a sports administrator and her son has raised the family legacy.
Meera fondly remembers her father, the former Tamil Nadu cricketer and commentator, who went out of his way to morally support his all-rounder grandchild. Alaganan was captain of the Madras team, which won the Ranji Trophy in 1954-55 and later on became president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president and also went on tours with the Indian Cricket team as an assistant team manager.
“I was not very fond of cricket, as it took dad away from us when we were children. But, as he grew older, he was a fabulous father and even with JD, he was the most supportive member in the whole family,” Meera smiled.
A cancer survivor himself and despite his old age, Alaganan never missed a day to visit JD after he returned home from the hospital and just kept on encouraging JD and Meera, until he breathed last in 2012. “He never spoke one negative word to him or me,” she said. “JD is also like that.”
Meera recalled a heart-to-heart, mother-son conversation months after the accident where JD told her that he would live his life to the fullest, come what may. “I’ve never been more proud of my son. It was one of the most gratifying moments of my life,” she said.
According to Meera, JD was upset to have caused problems to his parents and family. “So, he worked hard to ease our pain. He pulled himself out of that deep dark proverbial hole for us, and in the process helped himself too,” she said.
Madan was 30 at the time of his accident. When he won his first medal in Para TT in a national competition in 2021, he was 44. As much as his redemption arc might be heart-warming, it’s his hard work and ruthless discipline for over 15 years, with ample support from the family, which helped achieve what he did.
“I don’t think I was born with will or wisdom. Maybe it’s my sporting background, which enables me to only look forward. I’ve never asked or analysed why this happened to me, or what would I do now?” he stated. “If I couldn’t eat by myself, my focus would be to find ways to eat by myself. I train and exercise everyday. Whether it’s racing or tennis or anything you do in life, you’re always trying to get better. There is no greater or more impactful educator than sports.”
In the last 15 years, before JD forayed into para Table Tennis (TT), he tried many sports. And in this new lease of life too, tennis was the primer. “That’s my favourite sport. But wheelchair tennis needs a lot of movement. I wasn’t enjoying it all,” JD told this reporter.
Of course, that never stopped him from doing exercises for hours everyday, which he alternated with swimming and floor exercises. “Doctors had told me that this was a permanent injury. I cannot change that but I could control what I could do with it. I kept working on my strength little by little so that my body got stronger to do the things I like to do,” he recalled.
Ten years after his crash, in 2018, he even drove in the racetrack in a modified saloon car. Then one day, by chance, on YouTube he saw a wheelchair TT match featuring Paralympic Gold medallist, Rob Davies, which inspired him to get into the sport. “Whenever you see anything from outside, it doesn’t look difficult. You start doing it and you realise the details and challenges,” he chuckles.
JD began playing TT with his able-bodied friends at a club and enjoyed it. Over a decade-and-a-half of functional training with small gains and within three months of taking up TT, he went to Indore to participate in national championships in 2021.
JD Madan was categorised in Class 1, the most severe wheelchair class in para TT. Players in this class have no sitting balance and a severely affected playing arm, usually due to a high spinal cord injury or severe cerebral palsy. They play seated with brakes locked, often holding the chair for support, and rely on shoulder-driven swings because elbow and grip control are limited.
The doctors who assessed him there asked JD, “You’re very weak. Are you sure you want to play?”
He told them that he enjoyed playing and requested them to classify him. “I’ll play one match at least’ is what I told them.”
He won silver in the tournament, which gave him the confidence to pursue the sport. JD got himself classified internationally and began participating in tournaments in India and abroad. “I would lose, come back and learn.”
JD has a set routine, which he has followed for over 15 years and it has become even more disciplined after he took up TT. Each day, he does two hours of exercise in the morning and evening respectively. During the day, he volunteers for the Disability Rights Alliance, with which he has been associated for the last five years.
There is a table in the living room of his house where sometimes, other para players have their session. Six to seven hours of physical exercise each day, which has kept him in a good mind-space, he says. “It’s said that exercise is the best antidepressant. It has worked out for me so far.”
In the previous Asian games (2024) at Hangzhou, China, JD missed out on the bronze. So, his preparation journey began learning from everybody: losing, losing, and more losing, learning, coming back and practising and improving.
“Most coaches don’t have experience with players in my category (class 1). I did work with 2 or 3 coaches. All of them were good, but not with experience in my class. So, the only person with the most experience in my category is me. Because, I am the one who has been playing 3 tournaments every year for the last five years,” he stated.
In the run up to this year’s Asian games campaign, Madan had won multiple medals in ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) tournaments in 2025 and 2026. Notable among them was the silver at World Para Challenger at Kaoushiung, Taiwan, and bronze at Para Asian Championships in Beijing – both last year, and a bronze at World Para future, Lahti, Finland, this year.
At Aichi Nagoya, JD lost the semi-finals against the gold medallist, Kim Hyena-uk from South Korea. “I was quite surprised because the medal prospects depended on other results too. It all happened too fast.” Madan also secured another bronze in the Men’s doubles (MD4 category) along with Shubham Wadhwa.
On his return to India, JD was felicitated by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other medallists. The para games medal winners were also invited for a lunch with Leader of Opposition and former Minister for Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin. JD ended up having an inadvertent social media moment too.
Udhay looked past the other medal winners and addressed JD. “Hi Madan. How are you?”
“Picked up a couple of medals in TT. Just by luck, actually,” said JD.
“Not surprising,” Udhayanidhi laughs and introduces JD as his classmate to the other medallists, surprising everyone.
“Oh, you didn’t tell them da,” he asked JD and gave them a brief of JD’s story.
“Udhay and I went to the same school, classmates for maybe 10 years,” JD told DT Next.
At home in Chennai, the phones and emails of KD Madan and Meera were inundated with congratulatory messages. “I know what it must have taken out of him to achieve it. It’s a great achievement, especially when you’re representing your state and country. But, it was too much for me. My biggest gratification was years ago, when he told me that he was going to live his life wholeheartedly and do it everyday,” said his mother, who is also grateful to TT for enabling her son to travel and meet lots of new people and have new experiences.
JD has won over a dozen international medals until his recent win at Japan. His mother excitedly shows the decor in their living room, she is most proud of - a plaque from the NGO, Consumer Action Group. It reads, "In recognition of the transformations you inspire."
Did you never sulk? we ask JD. "I had people around me who ensured I did not," he says again and asks, "More importantly, If I sulk, how is it going to help me?. In the disabled community, there is a saying, "Don't focus on what you cannot do," JD says on the code he lives by.