UNAVU Expo to be held in Chennai from October 1

Seminars by chefs and sessions on green energy and pollution-free kitchen operations are also planned, along with live demonstrations to assess the suitability of international equipment for South Indian cuisine.

D Srinivasan, MD, Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar group, said, “The initiative aims to bridge access gaps for smaller businesses. Many in the food industry have to travel abroad or to cities like New Delhi to see modern equipment, which is expensive. This expo brings both international and domestically manufactured equipment under one roof, enabling businesses from across South India to access and evaluate them locally.”

The event will take place at the Chennai Trade Centre with support from the Federation of Hotel-Restaurant Associations of India and the South India Hotel-Restaurant Association.