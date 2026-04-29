UNAVU Expo to be held in Chennai from October 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association (TNHA) on Tuesday announced UNAVU EXPO 2026, a business-to-business exhibition for the food and hospitality sector, to be held in Chennai from October 1 to 3.
More than 200 companies showcasing over 500 brands are expected to participate, with an estimated footfall of 15,000 business visitors.
The focus will be on food processing, automation, industrial kitchen equipment and allied sectors. The expo will also include bank counters to facilitate low-interest loans for equipment purchases, stalls featuring agricultural produce from across India, and participation from the packaging sector highlighting eco-friendly alternatives. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will set up stalls and a lab to demonstrate food safety testing and hygiene practices.
Seminars by chefs and sessions on green energy and pollution-free kitchen operations are also planned, along with live demonstrations to assess the suitability of international equipment for South Indian cuisine.
D Srinivasan, MD, Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar group, said, “The initiative aims to bridge access gaps for smaller businesses. Many in the food industry have to travel abroad or to cities like New Delhi to see modern equipment, which is expensive. This expo brings both international and domestically manufactured equipment under one roof, enabling businesses from across South India to access and evaluate them locally.”
The event will take place at the Chennai Trade Centre with support from the Federation of Hotel-Restaurant Associations of India and the South India Hotel-Restaurant Association.