Unauthorised activities in Triplicane park hinders residents' leisure time

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation opened a park on Palani Amman Koil Street as a recreational space for the public. However, the park has since become a hub for unauthorised activities, deviating from its purpose.
Residents say they have been frequently observing individuals entering the park throughout the day to wash and dry clothes, and many coming there to consume alcohol and sleep. What was intended to serve as a community space for children, senior citizens and families is now being used for purposes unrelated to recreation, residents alleged.
The situation has raised concerns among residents, who say the misuse has affected the park's cleanliness, safety and overall usability. Many families are reluctant to visit the facility, particularly during non-peak hours, due to the lack of supervision and regulation.
Kasthuri, a resident, noted that the park has been misused regularly. "The Corporation should ensure proper maintenance and regulate entry through fixed timings," she said, suggesting that the park remain open only during designated hours, from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm, and remain closed during the rest of the day to prevent the misuse.
Residents also called for increased police presence in the area, including the establishment of a police booth, to deter anti-social activities and improve public safety.
Several residents urged authorities to take immediate corrective measures to restore the park to its intended purpose.
When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said that the complaints would be examined and necessary action taken.
"We will inspect the park and assess the issues raised by residents. Appropriate measures will be taken to prevent misuse and ensure the facility is properly maintained for public use," the official told DT Next.