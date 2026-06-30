Unauthorised activities in Triplicane park hinders residents' leisure time

Kasthuri, a resident, noted that the park has been misused regularly. "The Corporation should ensure proper maintenance and regulate entry through fixed timings," she said, suggesting that the park remain open only during designated hours, from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm, and remain closed during the rest of the day to prevent the misuse.

Residents also called for increased police presence in the area, including the establishment of a police booth, to deter anti-social activities and improve public safety.

Several residents urged authorities to take immediate corrective measures to restore the park to its intended purpose.