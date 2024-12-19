Unaccounted cash and gold seized from brothers’ perfume shop in Mylapore

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday seized unaccounted cash bundles and gold bars from two brothers during a raid at their perfume shop in Mylapore.

According to the police, the brothers – Ahmed Sha (48), and Kalimullah (45), residents of Madhava Perumal Koil Street in Mylapore – run a perfume showroom on Kutchery Road in Mylapore.

The special team from Anna Nagar police recovered Rs 30.77 lakh and gold bars weighing 140 grams from their showroom in Mylapore after the duo failed to show the source of the cash in their possession.

The police alerted the Income Tax officials and they recovered the cash and gold from the police personnel. The police suspect the cash and gold could be part of an illegal hawala transaction.

After going through the bank statements of the suspects, the police found that the perfume showroom managers had links to a few suspects arrested for smuggling and peddling ganja in the city.