Unable to continue higher education in London, Chennai man kills self

CHENNAI: The police are probing the death of a 29-year-old man who allegedly died by suicide at his home in Tiruvottiyur, as he was upset over his financial condition, which prevented him from continuing his higher education in London.
The deceased was identified as R Jothimani (29). His father was a retired sub-inspector with the Chennai police. Following his father's death in 2017, Jothimani lived with his mother, Vasantha (67), at Kavarai Street in Tiruvottiyur.
A probe revealed that Jothimani had enrolled in a postgraduate programme at a university in London in 2024 but was forced to return home last year after completing only one year due to a lack of funds.
On his return, Jothimani had allegedly asked his mother to sell their house to fund his studies. On Monday night, as his mother took time to make a decision, Jothimani became upset and retired to his room.
When he did not wake up the following morning, his mother raised an alarm, after which neighbours broke the door open and secured Jothimani. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. The Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case, and the body has been sent to Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.