UGC introduces Ayurveda Biology for its National Eligibility Test

CHENNAI: Ayurveda Biology has been introduced as a subject in the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test conducted by National Testing Agency every year.

In a notification, UGC's secretary Manish R Joshi said that the commission conducts the National Eligibility Test twice a year in June and December.

Based on the recent expert committee's recommendation, the commission decided to add "Ayurveda Biology" as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards in the existing list of subjects of the national eligibility test.

UGC sources said that the "Ayurveda Biology" syllabus has ten units that include History and Development of Ayurveda, Philosophy and Fundamental Principles of Ayurveda, Sharira Rachna and Kriya, Padartha Vijnana and Dravya Vijnana, Rasa Shastra, Bheshajya Kalpana and Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia, Disease Biology, Microbiology and Immunology, Genetics, Ayurgenomics, Cell and Molecular Biology, Physiology, Biochemistry and Nanotechnology, Biodiversity and Environmental Health, IPR and Entrepreneurship and Research Methodology, Biostatistics and Ayurveda-informatics.

The syllabus will also cover Chronological Development of Ayurveda drug manufacturing industries, government policies and initiatives for the development of Ayurveda as traditional System of Medicine of India for the wellbeing of the world, use of modern technology to confirm the various fundamental principles, drug research and development for communicable and non-communicable diseases and Health informatics in Ayurveda in present global scenario.

Accordingly, a detailed syllabus will be available in the UGC's website in English and in Hindi and it could be downloaded by the users.