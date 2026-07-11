Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves for London to attend son’s graduation ceremony

CHENNAI: Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday left for London from here to take part in the graduation ceremony of his son, Inbanidhi, at a university in the United Kingdom, the party said.
As a “responsible and loving father, the leader of the opposition has left for London to take part in the graduation ceremony of his son,” the DMK NRI Wing said in a social media post.
According to airport sources, Udhayanidhi took a Chennai–Dubai–London morning flight.
Udhayanidhi's father, DMK President M K Stalin, and his mother, Durga Stalin, are already in the European nation to attend the function.