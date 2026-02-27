Udhayanidhi Stalin launches upgraded Central Depot, flags off 145 e-buses

The 145 new buses will operate on 12 routes connecting key corridors such as Tiruvanmiyur to the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, MGR Central to Tiruvanmiyur, Royapuram to Avadi and Royapuram to Tambaram West. Existing fares and concession passes will continue to apply on the new electric services.

The initiative is part of the Chennai City Partnership Sustainable Urban Services Programme, under which the MTC plans to induct 625 low-floor electric buses to cut tailpipe emissions and improve urban mobility. The total project outlay is Rs 697 crore.