Udhayanidhi Stalin launches upgraded Central Depot, flags off 145 e-buses

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the upgraded central electric bus depot of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai and flagged off 145 new low-floor electric buses, including 100 air-conditioned vehicles, under the Chennai City Partnership programme supported by multilateral funding agencies.
The upgraded depot has been developed for Rs 52.03 crore.
As part of the fourth phase of the electric mobility rollout, 100 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses and 45 non-AC low-floor electric buses, procured at Rs 248.25 crore, were pressed into service. In addition, 49 new premium sleeper-cum-seater buses worth Rs 30.50 crore were flagged off for the State Express Transport Corporation.
The 145 new buses will operate on 12 routes connecting key corridors such as Tiruvanmiyur to the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, MGR Central to Tiruvanmiyur, Royapuram to Avadi and Royapuram to Tambaram West. Existing fares and concession passes will continue to apply on the new electric services.
The initiative is part of the Chennai City Partnership Sustainable Urban Services Programme, under which the MTC plans to induct 625 low-floor electric buses to cut tailpipe emissions and improve urban mobility. The total project outlay is Rs 697 crore.
Electric buses are being deployed through depots at Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, Poonamallee, the Central depot and Tondiarpet. Earlier phases saw the commissioning of upgraded depots at Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam and Poonamallee and the induction of over 380 electric buses.
The newly introduced low-floor electric buses are designed to improve accessibility and safety, with kneeling technology that lowers the floor for easy boarding, wider gangways, level seating and onboard CCTV cameras. Each bus can operate up to 200 km on a single charge. Monthly passes priced at Rs 2,000 are available for the air-conditioned electric services.