Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects ICCC at Ripon Building on monsoon preparedness measures

CHENNAI: Following the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) forecast for Chennai district predicting heavy to very rainfall from Monday, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inspected the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building to monitor the monsoon preparedness measures in the areas under Chennai Corporation limit and the center would receive water logging and flood alerts.

Speaking to the reporters, Udhayanidhi said, “Based on the weather prediction that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the city and record over 20 cm in the coming days, preparatory measures have been taken by the government. As many as 150 staff will work at ICCC in four shifts to attend the complaints through 1913. Apart from that, the city's situation during the monsoon season will be updated through social media, Whatsapp and Namma Chennai application."

At least 13,000 volunteers are ready and 113 HP motor pumps kept in low lying areas and railway culverts are desilted for free flow of rainwater in the city. Additionally, a new app named 'TN ALERT' has been launched by the Tamil Nadu government. The public can download this app to receive real-time information about the rain.

“All areas susceptible to flooding are being continuously monitored using various weather models. In a few areas, storm water drain constructions are still incomplete; orders have been issued to set up safety measures around them. If the public has information about any open drains, they can report it to the corporation through social media , and immediate action will be taken,” he added.

As many as 356 pumping stations of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operate using generators. A total of 373 machines, including jet rodding, vacuum machines, and super suckers, have been mobilized. Furthermore, 83 additional sewer cleaning vehicles will also be used for these operations during the monsoon season.

In addition, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have kept 10 tractor pumps ready and stationed at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) and more than 400 tractors are arriving in Chennai as an orange alert issued for the city.