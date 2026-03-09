Chennai

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates over Rs 21-crore civic projects in north, central Chennai

Two Mudhalvar Padaippagam with modern libraries constructed by the CMDA opened in Triplicane
Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates civic projects
Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates civic projects
Updated on

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated development works worth Rs 21.72 crore in parts of north and central Chennai, including study centres, bus shelters, a playground, a school building and a primary health centre.

Two Mudhalvar Padaippagam with modern libraries constructed by the CMDA opened in Triplicane. Built at a cost of Rs 1.87 crore, the two-floor facility houses a 24-seat reading area and a 45 seat learning space.

Another centre in Seven Wells area, built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore, has a librarian’s room, book lending section, reading hall with seating for 86 persons, a children’s reading section and a digital library with computers.

Two AC bus shelters constructed by CMDA under the North Chennai Development Project were also inaugurated. The bus shelter on Wall Tax Road was built at a cost of Rs 1.28 crore and provides seating for 54 passengers, along with drinking water facilities, surveillance cameras and toilets. Another shelter at Kalmandapam in Royapuram, built at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore, has seating for 60 passengers.

In Villivakkam, the Deputy CM inaugurated the upgraded Agathiyar Nagar playground, developed by CMDA at a cost of Rs 5.08 crore. The facility includes a two-storey indoor sports complex spread over 4,500 sq ft with a badminton court on the ground floor and a modern gym on the first floor. The playground also has a volleyball court, children’s play area, yoga space, walking tracks, a turf cricket pitch, seating arrangements, surveillance cameras and toilet facilities.

Two projects constructed by the GCC were also inaugurated in the Harbour constituency – a new building for the Middle school in Kondithope, built at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore, and an urban PHC building in the Seven Wells area, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore.

He also inaugurated Professor Anbazhagan Community Welfare Hall at SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore using constituency development funds.

civic projects
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin
north and central Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in