Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates over Rs 21-crore civic projects in north, central Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated development works worth Rs 21.72 crore in parts of north and central Chennai, including study centres, bus shelters, a playground, a school building and a primary health centre.
Two Mudhalvar Padaippagam with modern libraries constructed by the CMDA opened in Triplicane. Built at a cost of Rs 1.87 crore, the two-floor facility houses a 24-seat reading area and a 45 seat learning space.
Another centre in Seven Wells area, built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore, has a librarian’s room, book lending section, reading hall with seating for 86 persons, a children’s reading section and a digital library with computers.
Two AC bus shelters constructed by CMDA under the North Chennai Development Project were also inaugurated. The bus shelter on Wall Tax Road was built at a cost of Rs 1.28 crore and provides seating for 54 passengers, along with drinking water facilities, surveillance cameras and toilets. Another shelter at Kalmandapam in Royapuram, built at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore, has seating for 60 passengers.
In Villivakkam, the Deputy CM inaugurated the upgraded Agathiyar Nagar playground, developed by CMDA at a cost of Rs 5.08 crore. The facility includes a two-storey indoor sports complex spread over 4,500 sq ft with a badminton court on the ground floor and a modern gym on the first floor. The playground also has a volleyball court, children’s play area, yoga space, walking tracks, a turf cricket pitch, seating arrangements, surveillance cameras and toilet facilities.
Two projects constructed by the GCC were also inaugurated in the Harbour constituency – a new building for the Middle school in Kondithope, built at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore, and an urban PHC building in the Seven Wells area, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore.
He also inaugurated Professor Anbazhagan Community Welfare Hall at SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore using constituency development funds.