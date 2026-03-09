Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates over Rs 21-crore civic projects in north, central Chennai

Two Mudhalvar Padaippagam with modern libraries constructed by the CMDA opened in Triplicane. Built at a cost of Rs 1.87 crore, the two-floor facility houses a 24-seat reading area and a 45 seat learning space.

Another centre in Seven Wells area, built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore, has a librarian’s room, book lending section, reading hall with seating for 86 persons, a children’s reading section and a digital library with computers.