Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates new maternity block at Chennai's Kasturba Gandhi hospital

Built for Rs 32.32 crore, the modern facility spans 66,658 square feet and comprises a ground floor and two upper floors.

The new block adds 100 beds to the hospital’s capacity and is equipped with advanced medical infrastructure designed to enhance comprehensive care for women and newborns.

The ground floor houses fully equipped operation theatres, a blood sample collection unit, and a laboratory.

The first and second floors accommodate labour monitoring rooms, labour wards, postnatal care units, neonatal care sections, and isolation wards for infectious diseases.

The building also features state-of-the-art operation theatres, laparoscopic (minimally invasive) surgical facilities, post-operative care units, continuous monitoring systems, and specialised anaesthesia and pain management services.