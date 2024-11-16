Udhayanidhi Stalin asks officials feasibility report to de-clog 6 arterial roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday conducted a review meeting with officials of various departments regarding decongestion of arterial bus routes and construction of new flyovers in the city. The Dy CM took up widening of roads and construction of flyovers on over half a dozen arterial bus routes in the city, sources said.

Officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, Housing and Municipal Administration departments, highways, Chennai Metro Rail, CMDA and TANGEDCO also took part in the meeting chaired by Udhayanidhi Stalin at the State Secretariat.

The Dy CM and officials discussed the feasibility of widening bus routes, mainly the stretch from Wallajah Road intersection to Light House on Kamarajar Salai, MTH Road - Periyar Salai stretch on New Avadi Road, Gandhi Mandapam to Anna Salai intersection on Sardar Patel Road, Anna Centenary library to Kotturpuram flyover on Gandhi Mandapam Road, Chennai Citi Centre - Kamarajar Salai stretch on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai and Fore Shore Estate to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge on Greenways Road.

The Deputy Chief Minister also elicited the views of officials of the aforesaid departments regarding the upgrade of infrastructure and construction of flyovers on the said routes.

The minister was understood to have advised the officials to expedite the feasibility study on the traffic decongestion and infrastructure upgrade proposals.State HR&CE minister P K Sekarbabu, GCC Mayor Priya Rajan, MPs Dayanidhi Maran, and Kalanidhi Veerasamy and MLAs from the city also took part in the meeting.