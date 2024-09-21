Udhayanidhi inaugurates renovated Nadukuppam fish market in Triplicane

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated the recently renovated Nadukuppam fish market at Triplicane in Teynampet zone (zone 9) at a total cost of Rs 26.42 lakh.

The civic body carried out the renovation work and provided various facilities for the fishermen in the market under a capital fund over an area of 21,710 square meters based on the direction from the minister to undertake maintenance and development works to upgrade the facility.

The development works including the upgradation of the water supply, sewage system, electricity connections, and restroom facilities were carried out by the civic body.

In addition, under the “Namakku Namme” scheme, Udhayanidhi inaugurated a handball court and an indoor sports complex valued at Rs 47 lakh, with contributions from the Child Life NGO. The court encompasses space for games such as carrom, table tennis, and badminton, noted a release from Ripon Building on Friday. Following this, he inspected the child welfare centre in the area and inquired the children about the facilities.

Chennai mayor R Priya, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, standing committee (works) chairman N Chitrarasu, joint commissioner (education) Vijaya Rani, regional deputy commissioner (central) KJ Praveen Kumar, and senior corporation officials were part of the inaugural event.

Earlier, the modern fish market at Loop Road near Pattinampakkam was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in August at a total cost of Rs 14 crore. The market accommodates 384 shops with various facilities. However, the market is not functional for the fishermen in the area.