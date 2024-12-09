Udhayanidhi inaugurates projects worth Rs 279.50 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday laid the foundation for 493 projects worth Rs 279.50 crore. The projects include implementing the Blue Flag beach programme at Marina Beach, the development of 291 Amma canteens, and the renovation of water bodies in the capital Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The civic body will also initiate the project for name boards for the entrance roads of Chennai at three locations. The name boards of more than 7,000 streets will be replaced in two phases, and two primary health centres will be constructed in the city. In addition, the Saidapet market, which has been in dilapidated conditions for a long time, will be renovated. These works will be carried out by the Chennai corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 279.50 crore.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM has inaugurated various GCC projects including three upgraded animal birth control centres at Pulianthope, Meenambakkam, and Lloyds Colony, two renovated water bodies, and at least 8 new playgrounds. Recently constructed two new parks and additional health centres have also been opened for the people. In addition, appointment orders were issued on a compassionate basis to 106 employees.

Municipal administration minister KN Nehru, minister for micro, small and medium enterprises TM Anbarasan, health minister Ma Subramanian, minister for Hindu religion and charitable endorsement PK Sekar Babu, Chennai mayor R Priya, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, and other senior officials were part of the event.