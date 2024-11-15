Udhayanidhi fails his role, forgets about his position in the government: H Raja

CHENNAI: Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister, convener of BJP coordinating committee H Raja said Udhayanidhi Stalin often forgets about his position in the government and blamed him, among others for the attack on the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH) doctor on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at KCSSH on Friday, after enquiring about doctor Balaji's health condition, Raja said the ruling DMK government is functioning against the will of the State and its people. He alleged that Deputy CM, CM and Health Minister have to take responsibility for the stabbing attack.

"If the State government gives enough protection to the doctors, why does such a situation arise? The Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister were doing nothing. CM, deputy CM and Health minister are the only reason for this assault at the government hospital," Raja said.

Raja alleged that the ruling DMK government's incompetence left the public in fear.