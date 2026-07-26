Typhoon Noul alert: Chennai-Hong Kong flights cancelled, passengers housed in hotels

A Cathay Pacific flight carrying 217 passengers arrived at Chennai International Airport from Hong Kong at 11.50pm on Saturday. The aircraft was scheduled to return to Hong Kong at 12.50am with 220 passengers, but the flight was cancelled due to the typhoon warning in Hong Kong.

Passengers who had not received the cancellation information and reached the airport were accommodated at various hotels in Chennai. They have been informed that they will be flown to Hong Kong early Monday morning.