Two YouTubers arrested for bike stunts on OMR, Rs 10 lakh bike seized

CHENNAI: Two youths were arrested in Chennai for riding two-wheelers at high speed and in a dangerous manner on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR).
The youths- social media content creators had uploaded the video of them performing a bike stunt near Indira Nagar MRTS railway station on their pages which was flagged to the police by the public.
Subsequently, the Mylapore TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and launched an inquiry.
A police team examined the spot and CCTV footage after which they zeroed in on the youths and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ismail (22) and Mohammed Hussain (22), both from Saidapet.
The Rs 10 lakh worth bike (Kawasaki Z900) used by them was seized. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Greater Chennai Traffic Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone performing dangerous stunts or uploading such videos on social media.
According to police, traffic police have intensified monitoring to ensure road safety and are taking legal action against those violating traffic rules. Special focus is being given to riders who perform stunts and post videos on social media to intimidate the public.